House Democrats Introduce Bill to Award Congressional Gold Medal to American Holocaust Rescuers

Five House Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Americans who aided or rescued Jews during the Holocaust.

Led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), the bill’s honorees would include Eleanor Roosevelt; Henry Morgenthau, Jr., former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury; Harold Ickes, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior; and Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., the father of Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“Amid rising antisemitism, it’s critically important that we never forget the victims of the Holocaust killed by the Nazis, and that we honor the American heroes who put so much at risk to aid and rescue Jews and many other refugees,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), one of the cosponsors of the bill. “These incredible individuals leave behind legacies that continue to teach us of our responsibility to confront bigotry, hatred, and intolerance wherever it rears its ugly head. On Yom HaShoah, I’m proud to help lead legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to these American heroes who saved thousands of lives during the Holocaust.”

The text of the bill, formally titled the “US Rescue and Aid Individuals of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2023,” notes that these American rescuers often faced physical danger in Nazi-occupied Europe, and worked in the face of domestic opposition to refugee resettlement, citing the example of the SS St. Louis, 254 of whose passengers were ultimately murdered when they were refused asylum in the United States.

Despite that opposition, organizations like the US War Refugee Board ultimately saved tens of thousands of Jews.

“This historic legislation will for the first time ever give congressional recognition to the Americans who boldly took action to rescue Jews and refugees from almost certain death during the Holocaust,” said Rep. Chu. “As we face rising antisemitism and authoritarianism in the U.S. and across the world, part of our commitment to ‘never again’ must include honoring those who took action, often at great personal risk, to save lives during the Holocaust. Theirs is the example we must memorialize and heed moving forward as we face bigotry and threats to human rights.”

The legislation, which was introduced on Yom HaShoah, is endorsed by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Pave the Way Foundation, The Institute for the Study of Rescue and Altruism in the Holocaust.