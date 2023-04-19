Wednesday, April 19th | 28 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

PA Chief Abbas, Senior Hamas Officials in Saudi Arabia

Cohen Heads to Turkmenistan to Open Israeli Embassy

United Hatzalah Volunteer Saves Teen’s lLife on Israel-NY Flight

Convicted Palestinian Terrorist to Hold Talks in UK and Ireland

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments In Sabbath Observance Case With Major Impact For Religious Jews, Experts Say

US Marks 40th Anniversary of Beirut Embassy Bombing with New Sanctions Against Hezbollah

‘Fauda’ Co-Creator Teases Season 5 News, Criticizes Israel’s Judicial Reform ‘Coup’ in Podcast Interview

Remembering Jewish Terror Victims — and ‘Israelis By Choice’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Needs to Explain Support for Antisemitic Relative

Israeli Eurovision Winner Neta Barzilai Will Return to Song Contest in UK For Guest Performance During Grand Finals

April 19, 2023 8:10 am
0

PA Chief Abbas, Senior Hamas Officials in Saudi Arabia

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank January 31, 2023. Majdi Mohammed/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Tuesday.

The Fatah leader’s visit comes at the same time that a delegation from rival political faction and terrorist group Hamas is also in the country.

According to the P.A.-controlled Wafa news agency, Abbas and the prince discussed “the latest political developments of the Palestinian cause and the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO Executive Committee, and Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, head of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service, also represented the Palestinian side at the meeting.

Related coverage

April 18, 2023 8:40 am
0

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Prays for Peace at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

i24 News - At the initiative of Israel's Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, the son of the Iranian Shah, Reza Pahlavi,...

The Saudi side included Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Director General of the General Intelligence Directorate Khalid bin Ali Al Humaidan.

Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the visit where he was also scheduled to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and participate in an Iftar Ramadan break-fast meal.

Senior Hamas officials were seen making the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca on Tuesday. Video posted to social media shows Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh’s predecessor Khaled Mashaal and other officials circling the Kaaba inside the Great Mosque of Mecca.

The Mecca pilgrimage comes ahead of talks expected in Riyadh between Hamas and Saudi officials aiming at rapprochement.

It is the first visit by an official Hamas delegation to Saudi Arabia since 2015, and the first since the Saudis agreed in March to reestablish diplomatic relations with Iran.

Relations between Riyadh and Hamas were strained after the Saudis blamed the terrorist group for the failure of the 2007 Mecca Agreement, which was a Saudi attempt to facilitate reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.