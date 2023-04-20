New Trailer for Showtime Drama ‘Ghost of Beirut’ Recounts CIA, Mossad Manhunt for Hezbollah Mastermind

A trailer was released on Thursday for Showtime’s new four-part limited series Ghosts of Beirut that is based on the true story of the CIA and Mossad manhunt for Lebanese terrorist and senior Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh, who managed to elude the two spy agencies for over two decades.

In the drama series from Fauda creators Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, Mughniyeh, also known as “The Ghost,” is played by Hisham Suleiman. The show, which has some documentary elements to it, is executive produced by Emmy winner Greg Barker (Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden), who also directs all four episodes, and Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet on the Western Front). It will begin streaming for Showtime subscribers on May 19 before making its on-air debut on May 21.

Mughniyeh killed more Americans than any other terrorist before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and was considered the world’s most dangerous terrorist. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, Ghosts of Beirut follows Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums in southern Beirut to his rise as a terrorist and how he masterminded the deadly concept of suicide bombers. “Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East,” Showtime explained in a press release about the show.

“This is the same guy from 25 years ago, the same guy who has out-played us ever since,” actress Dina Shihabi tells a CIA operative in the show’s trailer.

Ghosts of Beirut also stars Dermot Mulroney, Garret Dillahunt, Iddo Goldberg, Yaakov Zada Daniel, Amir Khoury and Rafi Gavron. Lebanese screenwriter Joëlle Touma was writer and co-executive producer, along with co-executive producers Padriac McKinley and Diane Becker.

Watch the trailer for Ghosts of Beirut below.