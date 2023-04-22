Israel Confiscates Dozens of Digital Accounts Dealing with Hamas

i24 News – Israel’s National Commission for Combating Economic Terrorism succeeded in exposing hundreds of wallets and dozens of digital accounts, which were traded with money changers previously declared terrorist organizations by Israel, due to their involvement in money laundering and transferring money to Hamas.

The operation included the seizure of over 80 digital accounts and hundreds of digital wallets that maintain contacts with exchange companies providing services for Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Namely, the United Exchange Company, the Dubai Exchange Office in Gaza and Al-Weraq Exchange Company.

The law allows for the confiscation of money from people dealing with changers that have been declared terrorist organizations. As soon as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed the order, half a million shekels ($135,500) were seized from the digital accounts. The Binance cryptocurrency exchange company that maintains these wallets and accounts will transfer the money to the state coffer.