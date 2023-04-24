Monday, April 24th | 3 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Actor Judd Hirsch Delivers a Great Performance in ‘iMordecai’

Iran’s State-Sponsored Misogyny: A Regime Built on Brutal Violence Against Women

How a Saudi-Iranian Reconciliation Aids Israel

The Palestinian Authority Doesn’t Miss an Opportunity to Demonize Israel

‘Antisemitic’ Roger Waters Concert in Frankfurt May Now Go Ahead, German Court Rules

Terror Ramming Attack Wounds 5 in Jerusalem, Terrorist Neutralized

Memorial to Independence Day: How Does Israel Move from Mourning to Joy?

Netanyahu Assures Judicial Reform Proposal will be Modified in Compromise

Israeli Ministers Cancel Participation in Memorial Day Ceremonies

Israel’s Population Approaches 9.73 Million

April 24, 2023 7:57 am
0

Israel Arrests Jordanian MP for Smuggling Weapons into Samaria

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Jordan’s parliament votes to expel Israel’s ambassador before an image of ‘Greater Jordan’. 22 March 2023 (Photo: Petra News Agency)

JNS.org – Israeli authorities arrested a Jordanian lawmaker on suspicion of smuggling hundreds of weapons and possibly gold into Judea and Samaria, Amman revealed on Sunday.

Imad al-Adwan was arrested the previous day while attempting to cross the Allenby Bridge border by car.

An Israel Police spokesperson said only that a “security investigation” had been opened and that a court-issued gag order pertaining to the case would remain in place until May 2.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Related coverage

April 23, 2023 11:23 am
0

Amman Says Jordanian Lawmaker Arrested in Israel on Suspicion of Arms Smuggling

i24 News - A Jordanian lawmaker was arrested in Israel on suspicion of smuggling arms and gold into the West...

Al-Adwan is reportedly a member of the “Palestine Committee” in the Jordanian parliament.

The diplomatic dispute between Jerusalem and Amman over the security situation on the Temple Mount remains hot, with a senior Israeli official having earlier this month accused the Jordanian foreign minister of fanning the flames.

Senior Israeli officials have pointed the finger at the Hashemite Kingdom’s top diplomat, Ayman Safadi, who also serves as deputy prime minister, for not trying to calm down the tensions at the holy site that earlier this month saw clashes between police and rioters.

On April 5, Israeli police arrested more than 350 Muslim rioters who barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque. On April 8, hundreds of Muslims again barricaded themselves inside the mosque, attempting to provoke a response from Israeli security services. However, police did not enter the building to clear out the extremists.

The Jordanian government has publicly held Israel responsible for the escalation, with Israel’s Foreign Ministry shooting back by calling on Amman, through the Waqf Islamic trust tasked with safeguarding Muslim sites on the Temple Mount, to take action against the rioters.

Safadi recently retweeted a statement published in the Jordanian parliament saying that the Palestinians are the No. 1 cause for Jordan and that “a just and comprehensive peace will not be achieved unless Jerusalem is liberated as the capital of an independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian national soil.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.