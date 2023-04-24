Social Media Personality Montana Tucker Leads Pledge About Holocaust Education at 30th Anniversary Event for US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Jewish social media sensation and activist Montana Tucker spoke at an event on April 20 for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 30th anniversary, leading 1,600 audience members as they pledged to educate future generations about the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“Their humanity was denied. Their futures were stolen,” the singer-songwriter said on stage, as video clips played on the screen behind her of young children who were killed in the Holocaust. She then asked each member of the audience to light a candle given to them and said, “let’s all pledge to these children that we will honor their memory but working together to promote our common humanity so we can all help create a better future for all children. Our pledge to the future is simple: we will never forget.”

A Florida native, Tucker’s maternal grandparents are both Holocaust survivors. She spoke to The Algemeiner recently about actively using her social media platforms to educate others about the Nazi persecution that took place during World War II, a cause that was also important to her grandparents, who shared their testimonies about the Holocaust at schools and events in Florida.

Tucker filmed her trip last year to the site of the former Auschwitz concentration camp, where her grandmother was imprisoned, and made the video into a docuseries that she posted on social media for her over 12 million followers to watch. At last week’s museum event, Tucker spoke losing social media followers after posting the video series online and about the antisemitic comments she received for sharing a photo of her with her grandparents.

Related coverage Rapper Meek Mill Joins Patriots Owner Robert Kraft on ‘Impactful’ March of the Living Through Auschwitz American rapper Meek Mill was part of a delegation led by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that took part...

“With the recent rise in antisemitism and what I experienced myself, I wanted to do something more meaningful with my platform,” she explained. “I knew that I had this opportunity now to educate my followers. To pick up the mission that had been so important to my grandparents their whole lives. The mission of this museum. Hopefully all together we can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.”

During last week’s anniversary event, the museum’s director Sara J. Bloomfield addressed the importance of joining forces in making sure the memory and lessons of the Holocaust stay alive.

“Institutions alone can’t change the world,” Bloomfield said according to a statement from the United States Holocaust Museum. “From our founding, the power of partnership has been central to our ability to bring the history and lessons of the Holocaust to people from all walks of life. Our partners share our conviction that the Holocaust is a story of humanity. It shows us who we have been and challenges us to be more.”

The event raised $41 million toward the museum’s new Beyond Our Walls Fund, which the institution said will help with its “vision to build the field of Holocaust education across the United States.”