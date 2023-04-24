UK Labour Leader Condemns Suspended MP’s ‘Antisemitism’

The leader of the British Labour Party’s leader has denounced as “antisemitic” comments by a senior parliamentarian one day after she was suspended for her words.

In a statement on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer said that the comments made by the suspended MP, Diane Abbott, were to be “condemned, it was antisemitic.”

Abbott was suspended over a letter to the Observer newspaper in which she stated that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people “undoubtedly experience prejudice,” but added, “This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable. It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

On Sunday, the Labour Party removed its parliamentary whip from Abbott, meaning that she will not be allowed to represent Labour in the House of Commons, where she will now sit as an independent MP.

Related coverage US Sanctions Iranian Police, Cybersecurity Leaders The US Treasury department on Monday announced the designation of five senior Iranian officials responsible for the violent suppression of...