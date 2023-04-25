Tuesday, April 25th | 4 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Wounded in Shooting Attack in Samaria

Nides Honors ‘Brave’ Israeli Soldiers on Memorial Day

Leo Dee Calls on Israelis to Remember Lost Souls with ‘Love that Brings Us Together’

House Minority Leader Jeffries Meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Egyptian Education Reforms Eliminating Antisemitism from Curriculum, According to New Report

UK Labour Leader Condemns Suspended MP’s ‘Antisemitism’

US Sanctions Iranian Police, Cybersecurity Leaders

Social Media Personality Montana Tucker Leads Pledge About Holocaust Education at 30th Anniversary Event for US Holocaust Memorial Museum

Jewish Actor Judd Hirsch Delivers a Great Performance in ‘iMordecai’

Iran’s State-Sponsored Misogyny: A Regime Built on Brutal Violence Against Women

April 25, 2023 7:54 am
0

Nides Honors ‘Brave’ Israeli Soldiers on Memorial Day

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers stand in formation as a two-minute siren marking Israel’s Memorial Day, which commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, is heard, at a memorial site for fallen soldiers from the Armored Corps in Latrun, Israel April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JNS.org – US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Tuesday saluted the “brave” Israeli soldiers who gave their lives in defense of the country, as the Jewish state marked Memorial Day.

“As we pause today for the morning siren to mark Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, let us remember the brave Israeli service members who gave their lives for their country and all victims of terrorism.” Nides wrote on Twitter, adding: “May their memories be a blessing.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Tuesday for all citizens to “unite and stand as brothers,” speaking in an address at the main state ceremony.

“This year, more than ever, on the Memorial Day for the brave of our nation, we will remember that we are brothers: Jews, Druze, Muslims, Bedouin, Christians and Circassians,” said Netanyahu at Memorial Hall at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“Brothers in service, brothers in arms, brothers in blood. This is the true spirit of our people. Together, we will stand as brothers and guarantee our independence from generation to generation. Together we will stand as brothers, and we will bow our heads in endless tribute to the heroism of the fallen,” he added.

Fifty-nine Israeli soldiers fell in the line of duty in the past year, and an additional 86 disabled veterans died due to their condition. Overall, 24,213 soldiers have lost their lives in service to the nation since 1860 and there have been 4,255 victims of Arab terror since 1851.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.