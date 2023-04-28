Friday, April 28th | 7 Iyyar 5783

Israel, Japan Sign Working Holiday Visa Agreement

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony – Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – July 23, 2021. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko of Israel and Yakov Toumarkin of Israel during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Marko Djurica

i24 News – Israeli and Japanese diplomats recently signed a work-vacation visa agreement allowing Israelis to spend up to one year in Japan while working.

According to the terms of the agreement, 200 Israelis per year aged between 18 and 30 will be able to obtain a year-long visa that will allow them to combine work with language study in Japan during their stay. It is an employment-based nonimmigrant visa.

Additionally, Israeli high-tech, cyber, health, and agriculture personnel will be able to obtain work visas for Japan.

Visa applicants face a number of basic requirements including a clean criminal record and medical insurance.

This agreement follows the launch of a direct El Al flight between Tel Aviv and Tokyo, an initiative spearheaded by the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo.

