Biden Proclaims May as Jewish-American Heritage Month, Calls on All Americans to Denounce Antisemitism

US President Joe Biden has proclaimed May 2023 as Jewish-American Heritage Month and urged Americans to condemn antisemitism and all forms of hatred.

He also announced details regarding a national strategy to combat antisemitism which includes “comprehensive actions the Federal Government will undertake” to counteract antisemitic behavior online, in schools and on college campuses, according to a White House statement. The strategy aims to “improve security to prevent antisemitic incidents and attacks, and build cross-community solidarity against antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

In his proclamation released on Friday, the president said the month of May will celebrate the heritage of Jewish Americans “whose values, culture, and contributions have shaped our character as a nation.” He added that “for generations, the story of the Jewish people — one of resilience, faith, and hope in the face of adversity, prejudice and persecution — has been woven into the fabric of our nation’s story. It has driven us forward in our ongoing march for justice, equality and freedom.”

Biden highlighted the history of Jewish refugees who arrived in the US, fleeing oppression and discrimination abroad, and the Jewish suffragists and faith leaders who fought for justice and religious freedom in America. “Jewish Americans continue to enrich every part of American life,” the president added. “In my own life, the Jewish community has been a tremendous source of friendship, guidance, and strength through seasons of pain and seasons of joy.”

In 2022, Biden hosted the White House’s first-ever reception in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, and during Hanukkah he unveiled the first permanent menorah to be on display at the White House. His administration also appointed last year Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt as the first US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism and Biden secured the largest increase in funding – a total of $360 million – to be used for the security of non-profits, including synagogues, Jewish Community Centers and Jewish schools.