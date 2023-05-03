Wednesday, May 3rd | 12 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rabbi Whose Family Was Murdered in West Bank Terror Attack Urges Further Action Over ‘Antisemitic’ Guardian Cartoon

I Experienced Antisemitism in College; I Won’t Be Silenced Again

Bipartisan Lawmakers Gather on Capitol Hill to Back New Bill for Minted Coins Honoring Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir

When ‘Fact-Finders’ Don’t Care About Facts: A Case Study on Amnesty International

Anti-Israel Activity Raged on College Campuses in April

Scourge or Success: How the Media Commemorated Israel’s 75th Birthday

Russia Says Ukraine Tried to Kill Putin with Drone Attack on Kremlin

District Judge Rejects Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman’s Appeal to be Spared Death Penalty as Trial Looms

Syria Touts for Gulf Tourists Amid Emerging Arab Rapprochement

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma to Become Visiting Professor at Tel Aviv University

May 3, 2023 8:59 am
0

District Judge Rejects Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman’s Appeal to be Spared Death Penalty as Trial Looms

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Police tape is seen in front of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after the October 2018 shooting attack. Photo: Reuters/Alan Freed

The neo-Nazi gunman who murdered 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue in Oct. 2018 could still face execution after the judge in his forthcoming trial ruled that the defense had failed to make a case to remove the death penalty as a punishment.

US District Judge Robert Colville said on Tuesday that the legal team representing the accused killer, Robert Bowers, “fails entirely to establish a basis upon which the court could conclude that the government has arbitrarily sought the death penalty in this case.”

Pittsburgh resident Bowers has been charged with 63 criminal counts in the massacre he carried out during shabbat services at the synagogue, which housed three congregations. The charges include 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death.

Attorneys for Bowers, a 50-year-old trucker, had already offered a guilty plea in return for a life sentence without parole, but prosecutors refused and are seeking the death penalty, a move most of the victims’ families support, the AP news agency reported.

Related coverage

May 3, 2023 11:18 am
0

Rabbi Whose Family Was Murdered in West Bank Terror Attack Urges Further Action Over ‘Antisemitic’ Guardian Cartoon

The British rabbi whose wife and daughters were murdered in an April 7 attack by Palestinian terrorists in the West...

In a legal filing last month, Bowers’ lawyers argued the Justice Department lacked “a discernible, principled basis” for seeking the death penalty against Bowers but not for defendants in comparable cases. The defense also objected to the procedure by which the government considered Bowers’ request to reconsider its pursuit of capital punishment.

Colville agreed with the Justice Department’s argument that Bowers failed to account for the differences between his case and the other cases for which the government did not seek the death penalty.

Prospective jurors are still being interviewed for the case, with more than 100 individuals questioned by both prosecution and defense attorneys during the last week. Most of the questioning by Bowers’ team has focused on the jurors views of the death penalty in the case.

On Oct. 27, 2018, Bowers burst into the synagogue shouting “All Jews must die” as he opened fire on the defenseless congregants.

Prosecutors say Bowers frequently posted antisemitic comments on right-wing social-media websites, including a post on the morning of the shooting in which he decried the work of a US Jewish charity, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

Among those killed in the attack were a 97-year-old woman, two brothers in their 50s and a married couple in their 80s. Two civilians and five police officers were wounded before the gunman was shot by police and surrendered.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.