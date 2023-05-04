Disney to Highlight Jewish Stories, Employees and Fans in Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month

Disney announced that in May it will draw attention to more Jewish stories and also spotlight Jewish employees, consumers, and fans in honor of this month being Jewish American Heritage Month in the US.

“I hope the recognition and celebration of the month will inspire folks to tell more Jewish stories and learn about our diverse culture,” said Jordan Kestenbaum, learning facilitator and delivery manager at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and co-founder of Disney’s SHALOM Business Employee Resource Group (BERG). “I am really looking forward to the impact this month will have on employees and consumers of the enterprise beyond May 31.”

“It’s my hope that we educate and inspire employees across Disney with amazing speakers and memorable activations,” added Jeremy Cohen, director of visual communications at The Walt Disney Company and co-founder of SHALOM. “I can’t wait to showcase the incredible contributions made by Disney’s Jewish community within our walls and beyond.”

Disney Channel will celebrate Jewish heritage all month long in some of its series’ including Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and The Ghost of Molly McGee. Disney+ also partnered with National Geographic on the new limited miniseries A Small Light, which premiered on May 1 and tells the heroic true story of a Dutch secretary who helped hide Anne Frank and her family during the Holocaust. Other Jewish-themed films and programming that Disney+ and DisneyNOW will highlight this month include Full-Court Miracle, Miracle at Midnight and the Puppy For Hanukkah music video for young children.

Disney will additionally share with the public “the stories of talented employees across Disney and its iconic brands through features and stories” on its various social media channels.

“At Disney, we continue to innovate and create content that is inspiring, authentic, and inclusive,” the company said. “We are all greater than a single story and we all deserve to feel seen, heard and understood, not only during heritage months, but year-round.”