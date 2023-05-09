Israel Braces for Rocket Fire After PIJ Terrorist Leaders in Gaza Killed

Residents within 40 km. (25 miles) of the Gaza Strip (this includes the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod and Beersheva) were asked to stay near areas protected from rocket fire. The guidance also includes limiting public gatherings to up to 10 people outdoors and up to 100 people indoors, for educational institutions to hold remote classes, for people to work remotely if their workplace doesn’t have access to a bomb shelter, and closing beaches to the public.
Municipalities in the South and Center of the country announced that they were opening bomb shelters. Cities opening shelters include Herzliya, Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, Rishon Letzion, Yavneh, Bat Yam, Ashkelon and Beersheva.
Hospitals were moving patients to protected areas.
Israel Railways announced the partial suspension of service in the South.
Gallant approved the call-up of a limited number of reserve troops for “Operation Shield and Arrow.”
“The State of Israel seeks stability in the region, while the Iranian-funded [PIJ] terror group launches attacks. At the same time, it harms its own people—the Palestinian residents of Gaza,” said Gallant on Tuesday afternoon.
“The State of Israel will not tolerate rocket fire, terrorism or any threats to the sovereignty of our state and security of our citizens. We must be prepared for every scenario—the IDF and security forces are prepared to defend every front,” he added.
In a phone conversation with the mayors of southern Israeli communities, Gallant warned of a possible prolonged conflagration.
The Otzma Yehudit Party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that it was ending its boycott of Knesset votes in light of the security situation.
“Due to our position being accepted and the move from containment to attacking via targeted assassinations of senior Islamic Jihad [members], we will return to vote with the government. The hope is that the offensive continues over time,” the party said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on Tuesday that he will be returning early from his trip to India due to the escalating security situation.