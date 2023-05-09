Israel Braces for Rocket Fire After PIJ Terrorist Leaders in Gaza Killed

JNS.org – Israel on Tuesday was making preparations for rocket attacks and the threat of a wider conflict following the air force’s targeted killing of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders in strikes across the Gaza Strip in the morning.

The IDF identified the targets of the operation as Khalil Bahitini, PIJ’s commander in northern Gaza; Jahed Ahnam, a senior member of the terror group’s military council; and Tarek Azaldin, who directs its activities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel also struck 10 sites in Gaza belonging to PIJ, including weapons manufacturing facilities and depots.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment with senior security and military leaders and the Security Cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday evening.

The IDF Home Front Command issued guidance for southern Israel that is in effect until at least Thursday.

