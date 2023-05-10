Adam Lambert Talks About Antisemitism in the US, His Love of Tel Aviv Ahead of June Concert in Israel

American singer Adam Lambert discussed in a recent interview with Ynet the “terrifying” rise of antisemitism in the US and his upcoming performance in Israel this summer.

The former American Idol runner-up, 41, and now new lead vocalist of Queen will perform at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on June 13 to promote his new album High Drama. The Indiana native, who has Jewish Romanian roots on his mother’s side, first visited the country in 2016, performing as the frontman of Queen at Park Hayarkon, and said he has a great experience in Tel Aviv.

“I didn’t know a whole lot about what it would feel like to be in Tel Aviv before I came for the last time and I was just so dazzled by the city. It’s just such a beautiful place,” he recalled while speaking to Ynet on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. “And the audience was super inviting and really warm and lovely and everyone was singing along.”

The Ordinary World singer also said the Israeli publication, “Israel obviously is such an important place for our traditions and our culture. And it was really cool to kind of be there and absorb that energy… I really enjoyed it last time actually, when I was there. Last time I also went to Jerusalem, which was really educational and just all the history there was really cool to kind of soak that in as well.”

Lambert further told Ynet that while he has not experienced antisemitism firsthand, he is concerned about its current uptick in the US.

“I’m definitely witnessing what’s going on and it’s terrifying,” he noted. “I think part of the issue is that there’s a lot of myths and rumors that are going around and are awful, toxic ideas and they’re not true. We as a people have had a long history of being scapegoated.” He said he believes the best way to counteract antisemitism is through education and helping people understand “that the clichés and stereotypes that some antisemites push around are not true.”

“I think it’s beautiful that there are a lot of people in the entertainment industry, for example, that are Jewish and are continuing to make beautiful art and some of that art does sort of directly address that issue,” he added.

When asked if he has felt pressure to not perform in Israel, Lambert told Ynet he tries to give his fans all over the world “the entertainment that they want,” including his supporters in the Jewish state.

He added about his upcoming show in Israel: “My goal is just to give people a great night of entertainment. I mean, that’s what I’m all about. I want fans to sing along. I want everyone to leave with a smile on their face.”