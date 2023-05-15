Monday, May 15th | 24 Iyyar 5783

May 15, 2023 8:22 am
Israel: Netanyahu’s Popularity Soars After Gaza Operation: Polls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, April 2, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 NewsPolls published on Sunday evening showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is gaining support after the recent operation “Shield and Arrow” in Gaza.

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu’s Likud party would win three more seats if the elections were held this Sunday to reach 27 seats. This would put it on par with the opposition National Unity party led by former defense minister Benny Gantz, which has been leading in the latest polls in recent weeks.

Netanyahu’s religious and right-wing bloc also rose slightly from previous polls, to 52 seats. However, it is still a significant drop from the 64 seats the coalition currently has in the 120-seat Israeli parliament.

As for the potential race for the prime minister’s position, after being left behind by Gantz earlier this month (41 percent compared to Netanyahu’s 31 percent on May 7), Netanyahu is making an impressive comeback, now defeating Gantz, 38 percent to 37 percent. Kan’s poll also gives Likud 28 seats compared to National Unity’s 26, and Netanyahu’s bloc 55 seats.

