Thursday, May 18th | 27 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Rejoice in Knowing That it Belongs to The Jewish People’: Tel Aviv Museum Acquires World’s Earliest, Most Complete Hebrew Bible in Auction for $38.1 Million

Meeting With Chief Rabbi Following Synagogue Atrocity, Tunisian President Again Emphasizes ‘Palestinian Tragedy’

Israel vs. Islamic Jihad: No Ceasefire for Skewed Reporting

Israel Makes Triumphant Return to Major Soccer Tournament This Sunday

Disgusting Auction of Zyklon B Can and Striped Holocaust Uniforms Should Be Stopped

U.S. Proposes Joint Military Planning With Israel on Iran: Report

‘We’re Very Distressed’: US Antisemitism Envoy Condemns Tunisian President’s Response to Synagogue Attack

‘A Stain on The Soul of America’: Biden Calls Out Antisemitism in US at White House Event

Elon Musk Accused of Boosting Antisemitism With Tweet Comparing Soros to Jewish Comic Book Villain

Halting California’s Runaway ‘Liberated’ Ethnic Studies Train

May 18, 2023 11:17 am
0

‘Rejoice in Knowing That it Belongs to The Jewish People’: Tel Aviv Museum Acquires World’s Earliest, Most Complete Hebrew Bible in Auction for $38.1 Million

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Codex Sasson on display at a Sotheby’s auction on May 17, 2023. Photo: Perry Bindelglass

The 1,100-year-old Codex Sassoon, the oldest and most complete Hebrew Bible, was sold on Wednesday at Sotheby’s auction house in New York City for $38.1 million.

The Hebrew Bible will become part of the core exhibition and permanent collection of the ANU – Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel, following its purchase by former US Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses on behalf of the American Friends of ANU. It was on display in New York for a short-term exhibit before the Sotheby’s auction.

“The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and constitutes the bedrock of Western civilization. I rejoice in knowing that it belongs to the Jewish People,” Moses said in a released statement. “It was my mission, realizing the historic significance of Codex Sassoon, to see that it resides in a place with global access to all people. In my heart and mind that place was the land of Israel, the cradle of Judaism, where the Hebrew Bible was originated. In Israel at ANU, it will be preserved for generations to come as the centerpiece and gem of the entire and extensive display and presence of the Jewish story.”

Irina Nevzlin, chair of ANU’s board of directors, said that the museum “will be eternally grateful to Ambassador Moses and his family for ensuring that the most treasured, historic and complete Bible in existence will be permanently displayed at the world’s largest Jewish Museum.”

Related coverage

May 17, 2023 11:53 am
0

Jewish Olympic Gold Medalist Sarah Hughes Files to Run for Congress to Represent Long Island District

Jewish Olympic gold medalist and figure skater Sarah Hughes officially filed to run for Congress on Monday as a Democrat...

The Codex Sassoon dates back to circa 900 CE and consists of 24 books that include 792 pages made from sheepskins weighing a total of 26 pounds. The 24 books are divided into three sections: Torah (Pentateuch), Nevi’im (Prophets) and Ketuvim (Writings). Its writings create the basis for Judaism but are also followed by Christians, who refer to it as the Old Testament, and many of its stories are in the Qur’an and other Islamic works, according to Sotheby’s. The Codex Sassoon is named its previous and Judaica collector David Solomon Sassoon, who died in 1942.

“The Codex Sassoon Bible is a powerful and meaningful manuscript of faith, history and culture,” said Daniel Pincus, president of American Friends of ANU. “As the basis of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the Hebrew Bible is a seminal text to countless people, and one of the most important discoveries of our time.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.