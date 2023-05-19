‘Israel is My Heart and My Home’: Gal Gadot Receives Award at LA Event Celebrating Israel’s 75th Independence Day

She concluded by telling the audience about the importance of “building bridges” between Israel and America, and how it is “not just a matter of diplomatic ties or shared interests.”

“It’s about strengthening the historic bonds between the United States and Israel,” she said. “It’s about cultivating a deep, genuine connection that transcends boundaries. A connection rooted in shared values, shared history and shared aspirations. Let’s remember that each and every one of us in our own unique way contributes to this effort. Together we can contribute to a brighter future for both our beloved nations. Todah rabah, thank you very much. Am Israel chai.”

Others who were honored at Wednesday night’s event included physician and philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson; Kite Pharma founder and co-founder of Allogene Therapeutics Dr. Arie Belldegrun; and Dovi Frances, founding partner of the investment firm Group 11.

“We are proud to honor these outstanding Israeli Americans, who have made a tremendous impact not only in our communities but worldwide,” said IAC Co-Founder and CEO Shoham Nicolet, as reported by i24News. He added that“the IAC and Israel Consulate in Los Angeles “were thrilled to collaborate in an incredible moment of unity and togetherness celebrating the miraculous existence of Israel and building bridges between the American and Israeli people.”