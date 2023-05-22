Revealing Priorities, Palestinian Leader Honors the Mother of Terrorists

At a fast-breaking meal at Palestinian Authority (leader) Mahmoud Abbas’ “presidential headquarters” during Ramadan, Abbas entertained many dignitaries from the PA. These included:

Leadership members, Muslim and Christian religious figures, a number of ambassadors and consuls in the State of Palestine, [PA] government members, [PA] Security Forces commanders, families of Martyrs, prisoners, and wounded, judges, academics, publicists, journalists, and businessmen. [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 16, 2023]

In other words — a lot of important people.

But who did Abbas choose to sit next to him at his table?

A fellow PA leader? A PA ambassador? A judge?

No.

He chose Um Nasser Abu Hmeid — the mother of six terrorists responsible for at least 10 murders.

This choice underscores PA ideology that Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed again and again: Terrorists and terrorist murderers are honored and put on a pedestal, and so are the family members of those terrorists who die — the “Martyrs” — either while attacking Israelis or of illnesses in prison.

The romance between the PA and Um Nasser Abu Hmeid has long since turned into a real relationship, lasting more than a decade.

PMW first reported on the glorification of Um Nasser Abu Hmeid in 2011, when the PA chose her to launch the PA statehood campaign with the UN. Since then the PA’s terrorist mom has been mentioned, honored, and presented more and more frequently, recently as reported above as Abbas’ dinner partner.

The following are the highlights of Um Nasser Abu Hmeid’s “career” as celebrated terror mom, exposed by PMW:

Mother of terrorist murderers chosen by the PA to launch statehood campaign (2011)



Mother of terrorist murderers chosen honored as role model for Palestinian women (2015)

PA entraps UN Sec. Gen. to meet with mother of terrorists (2017)

Abbas honors mother of terrorists (2018)

New Head of PLO Commission of Prisoners visits notorious terror–mom (2018)

PA rebuilds homes of murderers under orders of Mahmoud Abbas and PA Prime Minister (2019)

PA’s terror mom role model has a new grandson — after sperm of her terrorist son is smuggled from prison! (2019)

Terror mom urges imprisoned terrorists to smuggle out sperm and father as many children as possible (2019)

A new house and huge terror salaries — the PA’s rewards to a family of murderers (2019)

Itamar Marcus is the Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.