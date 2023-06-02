Friday, June 2nd | 13 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A Report on Textbooks Gives a Mixed Message on Saudi Reforms

Vox Journalist Asks: Is It Really Antisemitic to Harass Jews at Prayer?

Is Israel on the Cusp of a Historic Soccer Milestone?

‘I’m Very Grateful for You:’ British Singer Robbie Williams Shares Kind Words With Israeli Fans at Tel Aviv Concert

Many in UK Academic Community Forced to Hide Jewish Identity: Report

Nazi-Looted Painting From World War II Returns to Poland From Japan

Gal Gadot Talks About Having ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Her Holocaust Survivor Grandfather

‘There Need to be Consequences’: Rep. Mike Lawler Introduces Bill Cutting Funding for Colleges that Host Antisemitic Events

‘Hateful Displays’: Apartheid Week is Modern Antisemitism, New Report Says

Twitter Hosted Over 90 Percent of Online Antisemitism About Eurovision, Israeli Singer Noa Kirel

June 2, 2023 10:19 am
0

Is Israel on the Cusp of a Historic Soccer Milestone?

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by David Wiseman

Opinion

Football fans queue before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel is entering the quarter finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup. It feels like a dream, if not a fairy tale.

It was a big deal when Israel qualified for the FIFA Cup, which they’d never done once before. They needed to finish in the top four of the U19 European Championships to automatically qualify for the FIFA Cup; they finished second.

Then, in the competition (which is taking place in Argentina), they found themselves in a tough group containing Colombia, Senegal, and Japan. Could they do well enough to finish in the top two, or be one of the best third-place sides?

The Israeli team opened strong against Colombia, but two late Colombian goals gave the South Americans the win. Against Senegal, Israel once again opened the scoring, but a late Senegalese equalizer meant they shared the points.

Related coverage

June 2, 2023 10:30 am
0

A Report on Textbooks Gives a Mixed Message on Saudi Reforms

Saudi Arabia has removed antisemitic and anti-Israeli references from Islamic studies schoolbooks, according to an Israeli textbook watchdog. The watchdog,...

Needing a win in the final group game against Japan, Israel found themselves both a man and a goal down, but not to worry. Two late goals meant they finished second in the group, and advanced to the round of 16.

They faced Uzbekistan there, and after 90 minutes and heading into injury time, it was tied at 0-0. Extra time was looking likely and maybe penalties. Anan Khalaili had different ideas. The Arab Israeli, who plays for Maccabi Haifa, poked through the winner in the seventh minute of injury time, with the last kick of the game, and sent Israel through to the quarterfinals.

To see the sheer jubilation on his face was something to behold.

And so this incredible adventure continues. In the quarter finals this weekend, Israel plays Brazil for a spot in the final four.

It may seem a tad unlucky to draw Brazil, but at this stage of the tournament, there are no easy opponents. In a way, getting Brazil now could be the best opponent for Israel.

Yes, the Brazilians are the five-time winners of this tournament, but all the pressure is going to be on Brazil. Israel should play like they have nothing to lose — because they don’t. They’ve overachieved, and then some; they are still in the tournament when two-thirds of the teams have gone home.

It’s a true David and Goliath story, and hopefully the hometown Argentinians will be cheering loudly for the Israeli underdogs, hoping their arch-rival Brazil gets eliminated.

The timing of the match couldn’t be better for people in Israel. With the game starting just minutes after Shabbat, the whole country will be glued to the match. The stakes have never been higher.

Could Israel continue to overcome the odds? Maybe. After all, it’s the story of our country.

David Wiseman is the co-founder of Follow Team Israel and the Head of Online Reputation Management for Buzz Dealer.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.