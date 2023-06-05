Wednesday, June 7th | 18 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Calls Roger Waters Performance in Berlin ‘Deeply Offensive to Jewish People’

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia as Saudis Seek Regional Recalibration

Ye Reportedly Makes Over $25 Million From First Adidas Release of Unsold Yeezys Before New Product Drop

Guns N’ Roses Shut Down Israel Streets For Tel Aviv Concert Attended by 60,000 Fans

‘The Real Number of Antisemitic Incidents is Five Times What is Reported’: Federal Commissioner Felix Klein on Combating Jew-Hatred in Germany

Mainstream Media Refuse to Cancel ‘Sublime’ and ‘Majestic’ Antisemite Roger Waters

Vice Anti-Israel Producer Lama Al-Arian Defends Islamic Jihad-Linked Father

From Terrorist to Teacher, From Murderer to Mentor

Towns Submerged, Villages Evacuated as Dam Breach Floods Southern Ukraine

Why the Gulf Arab States Support Erdogan: Money and Geopolitical Power

June 5, 2023 3:29 pm
0

Upcoming Live Comedy Show ‘The Roast of Antisemitism’ Pokes Fun at Jew Hatred, Prejudice

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Comedian Jeff Ross performs a comedy skit during the ‘Celebration of Service’ comedy show on Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 5, 2016. Photo: US Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Philip Bryant via Wikimedia Commons

A live comedy show taking place next week in Beverly Hills, California, will feature eight comedians and special guests who will challenge antisemitism with humor.

“The Roast of Antisemitism” set to take place June 14 at The Saban Theatre will highlight comedians who “tear through the tropes and hypocrisies of this ancient prejudice, all through a comedic lens,” according to a description of the show on its website, where tickets are being sold. The line-up of comedians include Howie Mandel, Rachel Bloom, Michael Rappaport, Tehran, Jeff Ross, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Elon Gold and Yamaneika Saunders, along with surprise guests.

“There is a long, rich Jewish tradition of confronting antisemitism with direct humor and comedians have always been front-line fighters in the war against hatred,” the website for the show additionally says. “There are people that argue that making light of prejudice, or turning purveyors of it into absurdities, robs hatred of power. With today’s disturbing rise of antisemitism, comedians are ready to fight back.”

The show is being produced by Dani Zoldan, the owner of Stand Up NY, along with Be Forward Productions, and Rakia Media in partnership with #StandUpToJewishHate, a campaign by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Zoldan, who booked the lineup and venue for next week’s event, told The Algemeiner that The Saban Theatre holds a capacity of 900 people and they are expecting to sell out. “The Roast of Antisemitism” follows a similar Jewish-themed show that Zoldan founded and produced last year called the Chosen Comedy Festival, where over 4,000 people enjoyed performances by Jewish musicians and comedians who made throughout the event mostly Jewish-centered jokes that poked fun at Jewish traditions and communities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.