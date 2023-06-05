Upcoming Live Comedy Show ‘The Roast of Antisemitism’ Pokes Fun at Jew Hatred, Prejudice

A live comedy show taking place next week in Beverly Hills, California, will feature eight comedians and special guests who will challenge antisemitism with humor.

“The Roast of Antisemitism” set to take place June 14 at The Saban Theatre will highlight comedians who “tear through the tropes and hypocrisies of this ancient prejudice, all through a comedic lens,” according to a description of the show on its website, where tickets are being sold. The line-up of comedians include Howie Mandel, Rachel Bloom, Michael Rappaport, Tehran, Jeff Ross, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Elon Gold and Yamaneika Saunders, along with surprise guests.

“There is a long, rich Jewish tradition of confronting antisemitism with direct humor and comedians have always been front-line fighters in the war against hatred,” the website for the show additionally says. “There are people that argue that making light of prejudice, or turning purveyors of it into absurdities, robs hatred of power. With today’s disturbing rise of antisemitism, comedians are ready to fight back.”

The show is being produced by Dani Zoldan, the owner of Stand Up NY, along with Be Forward Productions, and Rakia Media in partnership with #StandUpToJewishHate, a campaign by Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Zoldan, who booked the lineup and venue for next week’s event, told The Algemeiner that The Saban Theatre holds a capacity of 900 people and they are expecting to sell out. “The Roast of Antisemitism” follows a similar Jewish-themed show that Zoldan founded and produced last year called the Chosen Comedy Festival, where over 4,000 people enjoyed performances by Jewish musicians and comedians who made throughout the event mostly Jewish-centered jokes that poked fun at Jewish traditions and communities.