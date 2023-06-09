Iranian WWE Legend Iron Sheik, Who Often Praised ‘Intelligent Jews,’ Dies at 81

The Iranian former professional wrestler popularly known as “The Iron Sheik,” who took on a villainous persona in the 1980s and became a legend in the wrestling world, died on Wednesday, it was announced on his Twitter page. He was 81.

The cause of death has not been revealed but the announcement on Twitter stated that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion “departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

“The Iron Sheik’s larger-than-life personality and natural gift for inciting crowds across the globe helped him become one of the greatest villains in sports-entertainment history,” the WWE said. “Yet, over time that awe-inspiring showmanship not only earned the respect of his peers, but the WWE Universe as a whole, making him a beloved figure.”

The Iron Sheik, whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in 1942 in Damghan, Iran, before his family relocated to Tehran. He was the former bodyguard for the Shah of Iran and represented Iran in numerous international wrestling tournaments, according to the Bleacher Report. The news outlet added that he was an assistant coach for the American Olympic wrestling team in 1972 and 1976 and after moving to Minnesota, he competed in amateur wresting competitions and became a AAU Greco-Roman champion, winning gold in 1971.

When he became pro, he was known for his crippling Camel Clutch maneuver, famous handlebar mustache, boots with curled toes and kaffiyeh that he always wore. He also took on an anti-American persona that he often used to rile up crowds at competitions. The wrestler, who was not Jewish but his manager was, included in many of his rambling, screaming style rants — both before entering the ring and during various interviews — compliments to the “intelligent Jew[s]” watching and made similar remarks on Twitter, in which he also talked about respecting Jews.

After rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a series of antisemitic comments about Jews in late 2022, The Iron Sheik tweeted, “F__K THE #Ye24,” a reference to Ye’s apparel line.

The Iron Sheik and his tag team partner Nikolai Volkoff won the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania. The Iranian wrestler went on later to become a WWE (formerly known as World Wrestling Federation) champion in 1983 when he defeated Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden. A documentary about his life, appropriately titled The Sheikh, was released in 2014. His last appearance in the ring was at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001, where he won in the Gimmick Battle Royal.

In 1975, he married Minnesota-born Caryl Peterson and they remained together for 47 years until the wrestler’s death. The couple had four children. One of their daughters, Marissa, was murdered at the age of 27 in May 2003. The Iron Sheik is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren, who called him “Papa Sheik.”

“Rest in Power, Uncle Sheiky. Thank you for paving the way,” said actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a Twitter post following The Iron Sheik’s passing. Johnson explained in a video posted online that he called the late wrestler “Uncle Sheiky” when he was younger and that his father used to wrestle with the Iranian professional in the WWE and also in the National Wrestling Alliance when The Rock lived in North Carolina with his family. The Rock used the term “jabroni” to insult his ring opponents and credited The Iron Sheik with making it a famous term in wrestling.

The statement on The Iron Sheik’s Twitter page said he “transcended the realm of sports entertainment” and called him “a man of immense passion and dedication.” He was also described as a “devout family man” and a “loving and dedicated father.”

“With his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe,” the statement said. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps.”

The Iron Sheik’s greatest rival, Hulk Hogan, took to Instagram to also pay tribute to his former adversary and shared a picture of The Sheik performing the Camel Clutch on him.