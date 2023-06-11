UN Action Plan Meeting on Antisemitism Postponed Due to Deep Flaws

i24 News – The United Nations was scheduled to host a meeting next week in Cordoba, Spain, to finalize a long-awaited UN action plan on antisemitism. On Sunday, i24NEWS learned that the meeting was postponed to September.

The source, who was scheduled to attend, said that “their draft plan which was circulated about two weeks ago is deeply flawed and generated much criticism. It was clear that nothing would be agreed at Cordoba.”

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli recently spoke with i24NEWS, discussing how the ancient hatred evolved from religious arguments to racist policies, up to its manifestations today. He said, “antisemitism today has many forms.”

“The main antisemitism that we see today is an attempt to deny the right of the Jewish people to have their own sovereign state,” stated Chikli. He then clarified that it differs from criticism of Israel or political “arguments about Judea and Samaria,” and offered the antisemitic BDS movement as an example, which calls for the removal of Israel “from the river to the sea.”

In April, a study was released by Tel Aviv University and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which found a sharp increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in 2022, across the US and other Western countries. Visibly identifiable ultra-Orthodox Jews were the main targets of the assaults.

Another ADL survey, from May, found that one in four Europeans share antisemitism and that the most persistent anti-Jewish tropes are still popular. Spain, the host country for the UN meeting, had the highest level of antisemitic views in Western Europe, with 26 percent of the population.