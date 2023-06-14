Wednesday, June 14th | 25 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Reports Record Defense Exports in 2022, $3 Billion to Arab Partners

‘An Affirmation of Arab-Israeli Peace’: House Passes Abraham Accords Envoy Bill

‘We’ll Help Finance an Iranian Nuclear Weapon’: Biden Administration Faces Congressional Grilling on Iran, Saudi Arabia

‘Mockery’: Sephardic Jewish Group Slams CUNY Over Antisemitic Commencement Speech

First Annual Jewish Comic Book Convention Comes to New York City

Israeli Filmmaker Detained, Removed From Roger Waters London Concert for Waving Israeli Flag

IfNotNow: Opposing Israel From ‘Inside’ the Jewish Community

Board of Education Member and Rutgers Professor Is Proud of Anti-Zionist Views

Euronews Asks Hamas Terror Official to Comment on Israeli ‘Attacks’ on Children

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Throw Bat Mitzvah Celebration For Daughter

June 14, 2023 9:56 am
0

Israel Reports Record Defense Exports in 2022, $3 Billion to Arab Partners

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

 

Israeli and American air force crews participate in the “Desert Falcon” joint international exercise in Israel in January 2022. Photo: IDF

i24 NewsIsrael exported a record $12.556 billion in defense products in 2022, with new Arab partners under the Abraham Accords accounting for nearly 25 percent of the business, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Last year’s figures – $11.3 billion – marked a 50 percent increase over the previous three years and doubled in volume over the past decade, the Defense Ministry noted. Drones accounted for a quarter of the exports, while missiles, rockets, and air defense systems accounted for 19 percent.

Without naming specific countries, the ministry said 24 percent of defense exports last year were sent to states included in the U.S.-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with a number of Arab governments, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Related coverage

June 13, 2023 5:15 pm
0

‘An Affirmation of Arab-Israeli Peace’: House Passes Abraham Accords Envoy Bill

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to establish a permanent Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords whose...

Asia and the Pacific accounted for 30 percent of the defense exports, Europe for 29 percent, and North America for 11 percent, the Defense Ministry said.

Last year, Israel was ranked the 10th largest international arms exporter between 2017 and 2021 by an independent global security think tank. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the market to Europe between those five years had increased, Gulf states were the main importers, and Israel was a major player.

Israel accounted for 2.4 percent of international arms exports between those five years, with the top recipients being India, Azerbaijan, and Vietnam.

In the past two months, Israel signed defense export agreements with Montenegrothe Netherlands, and Greece, worth a total of over $725 million.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.