Israel Reports Record Defense Exports in 2022, $3 Billion to Arab Partners
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24 News – Israel exported a record $12.556 billion in defense products in 2022, with new Arab partners under the Abraham Accords accounting for nearly 25 percent of the business, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Last year’s figures – $11.3 billion – marked a 50 percent increase over the previous three years and doubled in volume over the past decade, the Defense Ministry noted. Drones accounted for a quarter of the exports, while missiles, rockets, and air defense systems accounted for 19 percent.