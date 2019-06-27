New York Allocates Another $20 Million in Security Grant Funding to Schools, Camps

JNS.org – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced an additional $20 million in safety and security grant funding to non-public schools and day camps.

The new funding is in addition to the $40 million approved in the 2020 budget in April.

“Together, with the support of our partners, including non-public schools, parents and even the students themselves, our community has raised our collective voice and advocated respectfully but forcefully for the necessary funding to ensure the safety of our students,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.

The Orthodox Union, through its state advocacy operation Teach Coalition, has not only fought for this latest grant and other funding on the national, state and city levels, but has also recently hired full-time staff to provide direct assistance to schools and synagogues to help them apply for the grants.

“Feeling safe in their places of learning is every student’s universal right, and we are extremely grateful to Governor Cuomo, and our legislators in the Senate and Assembly, who have taken the time to hear our concerns and calls for more funding,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin.

“This new allocation of an additional $20 million will go a long way towards ensuring New Yorkers stay safe no matter where they are,” said Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein. “I thank Assembly Speaker Heastie and Governor Cuomo for securing this long overdue funding. The safety and security of our children must be our No. 1 concern.”

“As a member of the assembly, I have been advocating for security funding since the day I took office,” he said, “and I am grateful that the governor and my assembly colleagues recognize the significance of this funding and the difference it will make in keeping thousands of New Yorkers safe.”