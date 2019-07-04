Keith Ellison Embraces Antisemitic UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a former Democratic National Committee deputy chairman, posted a photo of himself on Tuesday night with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn’s Labour Party has been embroiled in an antisemitism controversy that has seen key leaders leave the party. According to one report, nearly 40 percent of British Jews said they would consider leaving the UK if he were to become prime minister.

Ellison, a savvy politician, must be aware of Labour’s problems. But that did not give him pause about posing with Corbyn, who has embraced terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, and called them his friends.

“Awesome day in London,” Ellison wrote, “especially meeting with Rt. Hon. Jeremy Corbyn — a true grassroots organizer.”

Related coverage Decoding the Berlin Jewish Museum Scandal The staff of the Jewish Museum in Berlin has a substantial record of provocations toward mainstream Jewry. In 2012, the...

Before becoming Labour leader, Corbyn praised a reissue of a century-old book that claims Jews control banking and the press. Corbyn wrote a foreword in the 2011 edition of J.A. Hobson’s Imperialism: A Study.

“I am sickened that Labour is now perceived by many as a racist, antisemitic Party,” MP Mike Gapes wrote in a February resignation letter posted on social media. “But there has been considerable reluctance since then to seriously deal with hundreds of cases of antisemitism and several prominent antisemites have been readmitted to the Party.”

An ongoing investigation by Great Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), drew 100 witnesses, The Guardian reported.

Despite the scrutiny, “nothing has changed,” Jewish Labour Movement Secretary Peter Mason told the newspaper. “We continue to see the same behavior that we have seen for a very long time and no action taken to tackle it.”

Ellison, a former Congressman, is also no stranger to embracing bigotry and antisemitism.

In 2010, Ellison promised — at a private fundraiser — that Israel’s influence on American foreign policy would change once more Muslims got involved in politics.

He was also forced to denounce Louis Farrakhan, a fervent Jew-hater, despite the fact that he met privately with him in 2016. Ellison had said that his ties to the Nation of Islam and Farrakhan ended in the early 1990s.

Ellison insists he’s being unfairly maligned. But he does himself no favors when, as a state attorney general, he makes a point of showing the world he’s aligned with Corbyn.

Ariel Behar is a writer and blogger at the Investigative Project on Terrorism. A version of this article first appeared at The Investigative Project on Terrorism.