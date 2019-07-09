10 Million Passengers Expected to Pass Through Tel Aviv’s Airport in the Next Four Months

CTech – Some 10 million passengers are expected to pass through Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport this summer, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced Monday.

The airport will see 2.6 million travelers in July, according to IAA, and another 2.8 million in August. In September, just before the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah), 2.3 million passengers will pass through the country’s largest airport. Another 2.28 million passengers are expected to travel through its gates in October.

August 22 is predicted to be the airport’s busiest day, with 110,000 passengers expected to board or disembark from 600 flights.

According to IAA, El Al is the airline that will fly the most passengers in and out of Ben Gurion this summer. Arkia is forecasted in second place, while Israir ranks third. In fourth place is Turkish Airlines, followed by low-cost carrier Wizz Air.