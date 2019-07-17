Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ahead of 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Jewish Center Bombing, Netanyahu Urges Europe to Blacklist Hezbollah

Zarif Says US Travel Curbs on Iranian Diplomats ‘Inhuman’

New Trailer Released for Netflix Film About Mossad Operation to Smuggle Ethiopian Jews to Israel

Syrian Airstrike on Village Market Kills at Least 12: Rescuers

Former Israeli Justice Minister Shaked Calls for Right-Wing Unity Ahead of September Elections

In Humiliating Blow, Egypt Prevents Hamas Leader From Leaving Gaza

From Stunning Poolside Views to Fine Dining: Eight Unique Tel Aviv Boutique Hotels

Trump Says ‘Not Fair’ That US Can’t Sell F-35s to Turkey

Report: Netanyahu Expresses Reservations About Possible West Bank-Gaza Passage

Human Rights Watch Gives ‘Well-Deserved Tribute’ to PFLP Figure’s Organization

July 17, 2019 10:14 am
0

Israeli Minister Accuses UK’s Corbyn of Jew-Hatred

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ze’ev Elkin. Photo: Facebook.

An Israeli official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of Jew-hatred on Tuesday, remarks likely to fuel acrimony in and around the opposition party as it struggles with antisemitism probes.

A BBC “Panorama” expose aired last week said Corbyn’s office had interfered in independent party discipline processes aimed at rooting out antisemitic conduct. Labour, the main opposition party in Conservative-led Britain, denied this.

Netanyahu’s rightist government has largely reserved comment on the furor over Corbyn — a veteran and vocal pro-Palestinian campaigner — with aides citing reluctance to be perceived as meddling in Britain’s internal affairs.

But two Israeli officials parted from that reticence on Tuesday when asked about the BBC “Panorama” findings.

Related coverage

July 17, 2019 11:12 am
0

Former Israeli Justice Minister Shaked Calls for Right-Wing Unity Ahead of September Elections

JNS.org - Former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told a group of New York Republican leaders visiting the Jewish state...

“We don’t decide for the British who to vote for, of course, but we have to state our position. I think Corbyn has proven himself, more than once or twice, to be a figure who quite hates the State of Israel and hates the Jewish people,” Zeev Elkin, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet and Likud party, told Israel’s Army Radio in an interview.

“People often try to hide behind this anti-Israeli mantle and say, ‘We are not antisemitic, we’re only criticizing the State of Israel and its policy.’ And the example of what’s happening in the Labour Party under Corbyn shows the extent to which this cover is no true cover.”

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said of the BBC “Panorama” findings: “We certainly see this as a very grave matter.”

“There is no doubt that Labour, in Corbyn’s image, is a very big problem for Israel’s foreign relations,” she told Israel’s Reshet 13 TV.

Asked if Elkin’s and Hotovely’s comments reflected Israeli government thinking, Netanyahu’s office had no immediate response.

Corbyn has long denied being antisemitic — an accusation also leveled against him on Monday by the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson of the Conservative Party.

The festering controversy has played a part in British Labour’s failure to take electoral advantage of the Conservative government’s turmoil over Brexit.

Israel’s Labour party, which is also in the opposition, last year announced it was breaking off relations with Corbyn, citing what it described as his hostility towards the Jewish community and his “very public hatred” of Israeli government policies.

After the BBC expose aired on Wednesday, Israeli Labour leader Amir Peretz signaled his party would now consider all of the British counterpart party off-limits.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have no intention of generating contacts with (Britain’s) Labour as long as Corbyn is there. I do not intend to allow anyone from among us to have contacts of that kind,” Peretz told Army Radio.

“I think he has crossed all the red lines.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.