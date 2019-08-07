Wednesday, August 7th | 6 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Large Batch of Franz Kafka’s Papers Unveiled in Israel After 12-Year Legal Struggle

104-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Celebrates Birthday at Western Wall With 400 Descendants

French Screen Star With Jewish-Sounding Name Says She Faces ‘Primary Antisemitism’

Botox Alternative Startup SofWave Raises $8.4 Million

Macron Did Not Invite Iran’s Rouhani to G7 Summit: Diplomat

Turkey Says US Getting Closer to Its Views on North Syria Safe Zone

Israel Approves Construction of 2,300 Homes in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian Hero and His Family Granted Israeli Residency

GOP Rep. Emmer: Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg ‘Bought Control of Congress’

Israel’s Together Pharma Announces International Certification for Ugandan Medical Cannabis Farm

August 7, 2019 10:36 am
0

Nazi-Stolen Artwork, Vases Returned to Jewish Families in Germany After 80 Years

avatar by JNS.org

One of the vases stolen by the Nazis, returned to the family of the Jewish victims. Photo: FBI.

JNS.org – Valuables stolen by the Nazis 80 years ago were returned to descendants of their original Jewish owners in two separate cases in Germany.

On Monday in Munich, nine works of art, including paintings, casts and engravings, were turned over to the relatives of Julius and Semaya Franziska Davidsohn, who had their artwork confiscated in 1938. The return ceremony took place at the Bavarian National Museum in Munich, when Art Minister Bernd Sibler handed over the pieces with the director general of the museum, Frank Matthias Kammel, and deputy director Kurt Zeitler.

At an Aug. 1 ceremony in Berlin, two vases were returned to the heirs of Harry Fuld after joint efforts by the American embassy and an FBI art crime team, reported Fox News. The FBI said the vases are now worth about $120,000.

Fuld was a German Jew who founded the first modern telephone system in Germany.

Related coverage

August 7, 2019 12:14 pm
0

French Screen Star With Jewish-Sounding Name Says She Faces ‘Primary Antisemitism’

One of France's most admired actors described herself as a victim of "primary antisemitism" in television interview this week, in...

“Finding ways to bring small measures of justice to the victims of the Holocaust and their families, even after so many years of injustice, is a priority of the Trump administration,” US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told Fox News on Saturday. “From the very beginning, [US] President [Donald] Trump instructed his team to be aggressive in this work.”

Grenell added that “we hope this one success story will encourage others to keep researching and pushing auction houses and governments to return the thousands of other Nazi stolen items on the market to their rightful owners.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.