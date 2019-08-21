Wednesday, August 21st | 20 Av 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

US and Israel Sign Agreement to Cooperate on International Development Efforts

Israeli Expert: Destruction of Iran-Connected Sites in Iraq ‘No Coincidence’

Tens of Thousands Flee Russia-Led Attack on Syrian Opposition Enclave

Israeli Delegation Visits Chad to Discuss Agricultural, Economic and Technological Ties

New RJC Political Director Eyes Shifting Trends, Saying Republicans Could Gain Jewish Votes

‘The Eyes of the Country’: IDF’s Maritime Command Center Protects Israel From Seaborne Threats

Replicating Hamas Terror, Hezbollah Launches Arson Attack in Israel’s North

Israel, South Korea Finalize Free Trade Deal After Three Years of Talks

Jewish Group Asks Ukrainian President to Help Build Large Synagogue in Uman

August 21, 2019 12:54 pm
0

Israel, South Korea Finalize Free Trade Deal After Three Years of Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen meet in Jerusalem with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, Aug. 21, 2019. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Israel and South Korea concluded three years of negotiations on a free trade agreement on Wednesday, hoping to build on a more than 15% jump in bilateral trade last year to $2.5 billion.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement, Israel‘s first with an Asian country, and praised South Korea as a “global leader, a vibrant, advanced economy.”

“Our partnership will do tremendous good for both our economies,” he said during a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

“I’m sure it will multiply our trade … I think that this will also offer for Israeli consumers decreased prices, removal of customs, for example from Korean cars.”

Related coverage

August 21, 2019 3:18 pm
0

Palestinian Attempts to Strangle Israeli Interior Ministry Employee at Jordan Border Crossing

In what appeared to be a bizarre attempted terror attack, a Palestinian man attempted to strangle an employee of the...

Under the deal, more than 95% of Israeli exports will be exempt from customs duties while importers and consumers will save some 100 million shekels ($28 million) a year, the Economy Ministry said.

Nearly half of Israeli exports to South Korea are machinery, electrical and medical equipment. They also include fertilizers, cosmetics and juices.

Customs duties will be eliminated on imports from South Korea, the world’s 11th largest economy, including cars and auto parts, toys, appliances and electronic components.

The Economy Ministry said South Korea currently has 15 free trade agreements with various countries and trading blocs, including the US, the EU, India and China. The free trade agreement between Israel and South Korea, it said, will assist in “equalizing Israel‘s trade terms” with those countries.

“Both countries, South Korea and Israel, we have a lot of similarities and also we have complementary economic structure,” Yoo said. “Based on this free trade agreement I’m sure that it will further promote our trade and investment as well as further promote our technology cooperation.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.