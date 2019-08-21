Israeli Cybersecurity Company Checkmarx Wins U.S. Navy Contract

CTech – Israel-based cybersecurity company Checkmarx announced Wednesday that it was awarded a contract with the US Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PAC). Per the contract, the financial terms of which the company did not reveal, Checkmarx will help the Navy improve its software security and accelerate the development of secure software applications.

Checkmarx develops and markets cybersecurity technology that automatically scans code to detect security breaches. Founded in 2006 by Emmanuel Benzaquen and Maty Siman and based in the greater Tel Aviv area, Checkmarx has additional offices in the US, Brazil, Singapore, Germany, the UK, Portugal, and France.