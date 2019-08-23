Friday, August 23rd | 22 Av 5779

August 23, 2019 10:38 am
0

Britain Unlikely to Change Iran Stance at G7 Despite Trump Meeting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, July 25, 2019. Photo: Aaron Chown / Pool via Reuters.

Britain is unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump, as the 2015 deal remains the best way to ensure Tehran does not get nuclear weapons, a British diplomatic source said on Friday.

“We are strong supporters of the JCPOA (Iran deal). We think that it is very important that Iran doesn’t get the nuclear weapons,” said the diplomat speaking ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Biarritz, where Johnson and Trump will meet.

“It is important that it continues and I don’t think you will find any change in the British government position.”

The source said it was critical that Iran fully complied with the accord, but that while Johnson would listen to the US’s position, there would not be a radical change in approach.

