Gaza’s Interior Ministry Warns Reporters Not to Do Any Real Reporting on ISIS Attacks

In the wake of the bombings this week in Gaza that killed three policemen, Gaza’s Interior Ministry issued an eight point statement that was light on details:

First, the security services were able to father the first leads of the details of this heinous crime and its perpetrators, and continue to pursue the investigation to uncover all its circumstances, which we will announce later.

Second, we assure our people of the stability of the security situation in the Gaza Strip, and stress that these suspicious bombings — aimed at shuffling the cards in the internal arena — are isolated incidents that will not affect that situation.

Third: The sinful hands that committed this crime will not go unpunished. …

Fourth: We will not allow any party to compromise the security of the citizens of the Gaza Strip, and that all the sinful and suspicious attempts in this regard will fail, and we will strike with an iron hand anyone who tries, under any cover, or by any means.

Fifth: We pledge to our struggling people that the Ministry of Interior and National Security will remain the guardian of the security of Gaza, whatever the sacrifices, and will not rest until we take away from the masterminds of this criminal act, and those behind them.

Sixth: The Zionist occupation and its agents are constantly working to undermine the security and stability situation in Gaza, and they use various methods, and the security services have thwarted many plans, and still stands immune to all suspicious attempts that take different forms and methods.

Seventh: We call upon all sectors of our people and factions to condemn this cowardly act, and stand united in the face of this pariah group, which seeks to provoke chaos and strike the home front and cohesion.