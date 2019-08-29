Pompeo Vows US Support for Israel in Event of War With Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Israel can “certainly count on the United States of America” in the event of a war with Iran.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Pompeo addressed the threat from Iran, saying, “We flipped the US policy there.”

“The previous administration guaranteed Iran a path to nuclear weapons systems, allowed them to foment terror, and allowed their missile system to run amok,” he claimed.

“President Trump has directed that we do just the opposite — to deny them the resources to create risks not only for the United States and its citizens, but for Israel as well,” Pompeo stated. “And we’ve been successful with that.”

“And we’ve also been incredibly supportive,” Pompeo said of Israel. “Each time Israel has been forced to take actions to defend itself, the United States has made it very clear that that country has not only the right, but the duty to protect its own people. And we are always supportive of their efforts to do that.”

Regarding the necessity of providing Israel with diplomatic support in the event of war, the secretary of state noted, “With respect to ensuring that Israel is treated fairly at the United Nations, Israel can certainly count on the United States of America.”

In terms of military aid, Pompeo stated, “We’re constantly in conversations about that, making sure that we collectively have defense systems capabilities that are appropriate for [Israel’s] needs.”

“I have every confidence this president who moved our embassy and who made clear Israel’s rights in the Golan Heights will do all that is necessary to ensure that our great partner in Israel will be protected,” he added.