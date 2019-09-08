Minor Indicted in Attempted Murder of Israeli Policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City

A resident of east Jerusalem identified as a minor has been indicted with the attempted murder of a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to Hebrew news website Mako, the indictment states that on August 15, the defendant decided to commit a stabbing attack on Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa mosque.

He obtained a knife and recruited a 15-year-old friend to help him. The friend agreed and another knife was secured.

In the late afternoon, the two arrived at one of the Old City’s gates, where security personnel were deployed. The two approached the police and shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

According to the indictment, the defendant tried to stab a police officer in the neck, but only succeeded in wounding the officer in the shoulder. The policeman pushed the attacker away and the defendant lost his knife. The defendant’s friend then stabbed the officer in his upper body.

Other policemen present then shot the two terrorists, neutralizing them. The police officer survived the attack.

Watch footage of the attack in the clip below: