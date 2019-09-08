Sunday, September 8th | 8 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Minor Indicted in Attempted Murder of Israeli Policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City

Group of Israelis Said Brutally Attacked in Warsaw by Arab Men Shouting ‘Free Gaza’

Swiss Post, Israel Post Select Six Israeli Startups for Potential Partnerships

One Year After Launch, Jerusalem Express Train Finally Arrives in Tel Aviv

Pipeline Operator EMG Signs Terminal Deal for Israel-Egypt Gas Exports

Turkish Military Enters Syria to Begin Joint US ‘Safe Zone’ Patrol

Iran’s Nuclear Chief: EU Has Failed to Fulfill 2015 Deal Commitments

Trump Says He Canceled Peace Talks With Taliban Over Attack

New Dershowitz Memoir Is a Must-Read for Israel Advocates

Former Obama Speechwriter Offers Answers To ‘Why Be Jewish?’ Question in New Book

September 8, 2019 6:57 pm
0

Minor Indicted in Attempted Murder of Israeli Policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A resident of east Jerusalem identified as a minor has been indicted with the attempted murder of a policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to Hebrew news website Mako, the indictment states that on August 15, the defendant decided to commit a stabbing attack on Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa mosque.

He obtained a knife and recruited a 15-year-old friend to help him. The friend agreed and another knife was secured.

In the late afternoon, the two arrived at one of the Old City’s gates, where security personnel were deployed. The two approached the police and shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

According to the indictment, the defendant tried to stab a police officer in the neck, but only succeeded in wounding the officer in the shoulder. The policeman pushed the attacker away and the defendant lost his knife. The defendant’s friend then stabbed the officer in his upper body.

Other policemen present then shot the two terrorists, neutralizing them. The police officer survived the attack.

Watch footage of the attack in the clip below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.