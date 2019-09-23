Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality

Seeking Unity, Israeli President Rivlin Hosts Gantz-Netanyahu Meeting: ‘A Shared and Equal Government Is Possible’

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

PA Security Forces Thwart Attempt by Iran-Backed Islamic Jihad to Build Rockets in West Bank

Actress Alex Borstein Dedicates Emmy Win to Her Holocaust Survivor Grandmother

Republican Casino Magnate Adelson Cautioned Trump on Trade War With China: WSJ

US Senator Graham Says He Is Trying to Get Turkey Back in F-35 Fold

Pompeo Says US Mission Is to Avoid War With Iran but Measures in Place to Deter

The Most Urgent Tech-Related Tasks the New Israeli Parliament Must Tackle

September 23, 2019 4:58 pm
0

Trump Upbeat on UK PM Johnson’s Idea of New Iran Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump’s participates in a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Sept. 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst.

US President Donald Trump responded positively to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea of creating a new nuclear deal with Iran, saying that he respected Johnson and was not surprised he had floated the idea.

“He does want a new deal because the other deal was ready to expire — very short number of years left,” Trump said, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with major powers and that the US president abandoned last year.

Under that agreement, Iran committed to limit its nuclear program in return for relief from US and other sanctions that had crippled its economy.

Trump reimposed US sanctions last year. In May, he tightened them further and sought to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. He has criticized the earlier deal, negotiated under then-US President Barack Obama, for “sunset” clauses under which some of its provisions expired as well as for its failure to address Iran’s missile program and regional activities.

Related coverage

September 23, 2019 2:56 pm
0

Jewish Pro-Palestinian Activist at UK Labour Conference Hails Corbyn, Claims No Antisemitism in Party

A Jewish pro-Palestinian activist and member of the UK Labour party hailed leader Jeremy Corbyn at the party’s annual conference...

“I respect Boris a lot and I am not surprised at all that he was the first one to come out and say that,” Trump said of Johnson’s comment that “whatever your objections to the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal.”

In fact, others including French President Emmanuel Macron, have spoken about the possibility of a new deal with Iran for more than a year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.