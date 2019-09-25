Corbyn Faces Scandal After Revelation of Document Accusing Israel of ‘Apartheid’’

JNS.org – British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signed a 2002 document that accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people, it was revealed over the weekend.

The Cairo Declaration calls for a boycott of Israel, and accuses the Jewish state of perpetrating “apartheid” and robbing Palestinian land with the help of America’s “unlimited support to the Zionist perpetrators of genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The document was distributed as pamphlets by Labour Party Marxists to delegates at the Labour Party conference, which began over the weekend in Brighton. The pamphlet also called Israel a “colonial settler project,” and said it is complicit in “systematic discrimination” of Palestinians.

Other antisemitic materials seen at the conference include a banner, later removed by police, that portrayed Israel as a “lobby” fighter plane attacking Corbyn with “defamation.” The Sussex Friends of Israel said the sign was “clearly antisemitic in nature and put there to cause offense. It was done purely to inflame and incite more hate.”

Also distributed were fliers from the group Labour Against Zionist Islamophobic Racism that showed an image of a laser destroying a Jewish Labour Movement membership card.

The flier accused JLM of “pushing the FAKE ‘anti-Semitism crisis’ narrative in national and international media,” and said JLM aligned with and defended the “racist apartheid state of Israel in direct opposition to the Labour party’s stated aim of fighting all forms of racism and discrimination.”

The leaflet’s author is suspended from the Labour Party, according to the Jewish Chronicle.