British Teenager Goes Public About Months of Antisemitic Abuse

A British teenager has gone public about a torrent of antisemitic invective she has faced in recent months, including taunts about the Holocaust.

Charlotte Nathan, 17, who attends school in Northwich, England, was moved to speak about her experiences after she received a derogatory message on her Snapchat account that said, “I wanna fart in your face to remind you of how your grandparents died.”

The Manchester-based Jewish Telegraph quoted her as saying, “Casual racism is a common feature of daily life, especially among the millennial generation, who perceive racism as a form of humor and so-called ‘banter.’”

“Catalysts, such as memes used on social media, seem to justify and sugarcoat the underlying racial tensions that as a society we fail to address,” she stated. “This can be exemplified through the lack of education supplied about different cultural groups to schools and other communities, exacerbating ignorance.”

Related coverage ‘I’m Not an Antisemite,’ Claims UK Student Who Posted Photo Mocking Orthodox Jew on Dating App A British student whose profile on a dating app included a grotesquely antisemitic image of himself deriding an Orthodox Jew...

“I am no stranger to antisemitic abuse,” she added, “and for the last six years, being in secular education and interacting with other cultures, I have encountered a fair share of comments and remarks.”

“This is evidence of inherited, underlying racism we see daily,” she said.

“The antisemitism I have encountered has been from someone with so-called ‘white privilege’ — a member of our white British middle-class,” Nathan explained. “But I am not insinuating that racial ignorance is a feature in all of our white middle-class.”

“The most worrying thing about casual racism is that these so-called jokes are based around horrifying historical occurrences,” she said. “Jokes are being made with an understanding and education of events.”

“People will joke about the Holocaust with reference to the murder of six million Jewish people, and they will joke about concepts such as slavery, with no restrictions on using the N- word,” she continued. “This is the unfortunate world we live in.”