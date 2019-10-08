Tuesday, October 8th | 9 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Macron: France Needs ‘Society of Vigilance’ Against Islamist ‘Hydra’

Mayor, Local Cops in Canadian City to Attend Yom Kippur Services in Solidarity With Jewish Community After Antisemitic Outrage

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Talks About ‘Revelation’ Following Poland Trip, Visit With Relative Who Survived Holocaust

Pittsburgh Rabbi Writes Yom Kippur Poem in Honor of Those Killed in Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre

Tourists in Israel Experience ‘Spiritual’ Atmosphere of Yom Kippur

US Jewish Groups Lambaste President Trump Over ‘Abandonment’ of Kurdish Allies to ‘Deadly Whims’ of Turkey’s Erdogan

Israel Shuts Down as Holiest Day of Jewish Year, Yom Kippur, Gets Underway

Top Saudi Muslim Leader Denounces Humiliation of Australian Jewish Boy as ‘Barbaric’ Violation of Islamic Values

Portals to History and Conflict: The Gates of Jerusalem’s Old City

‘Buckle Up’: Abrupt Syria Policy Shift Is Sign of Trump Unchained

October 8, 2019 12:56 pm
0

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Talks About ‘Revelation’ Following Poland Trip, Visit With Relative Who Survived Holocaust

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Jesse Eisenberg in 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A trip Jewish actor and playwright Jesse Eisenberg took to Poland years ago changed this perspective on the Holocaust and revealed a sense of guilt in him that inspired his second play, he told the the daily podcast “The Open Ears Project” on Sunday.

Eisenberg, 36, said he traveled to Poland 12 years ago with his wife to meet a second cousin who survived World War II and still lives in the country.

“I visited my second cousin and just had this revelation juxtaposing my own kind of privilege in America and the lucky life I had compared to what she had gone through,” he said. “That’s probably very similar to a lot of American Jews in my generation, which is that you’re kind of too far removed to have some kind of like survivor’s guilt from the war, but it’s such a part of your history and if you choose to engage with it you’ll realize that you have a lot more engagement with it than you expected.”

Eisenberg explained that his meeting with his relative, and seeing “what she had lived through,” led him to write his second play, “The Revisionist.”

The play is about a young writer named David who arrives in Poland with writer’s block and a desire to be left alone while his 75-year-old second cousin welcomes him with open arms and hopes to connect with her distant American family. “As their relationship develops, she reveals details about her postwar past that test their ideas of what it means to be a family,” according to the play’s website.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.