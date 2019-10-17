Thursday, October 17th | 18 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Jewish Groups Lament Labour Antisemitism After Veteran MP Ellman Resigns Over Issue

Feeling Trashy: These 10 Israeli Startups Aim to Reduce Food Waste

Israeli Company Wants to Disrupt the Baby Formula Market With a Vegan Alternative

Turkish Invasion Force Using Banned Incendiary Weapons Against Civilians in Syria, Kurds Say

Gaza’s Growing Pet Population Stretches Scant Vet Resources

Sanders, Klobuchar, Castro, Bennet and Buttigieg Plan to Attend J Street Conference in DC

Former Concentration Camp Guard, 93, Goes on Trial in Germany

Antisemitic Incidents Take Center Stage at University of Illinois Faculty Meeting

Trump Leaves Turkey, Syria ‘to Argue It Out’ and Clashes With US House Speaker

Iran-Backed Militias Deployed Snipers in Iraq Protests, Sources Say

October 17, 2019 9:39 am
0

Lauder Slams de Blasio for Tepid Response to Antisemitic Attacks in New York City

avatar by JNS.org

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder. Photo: Michael Thaidigsmann via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the uptick in antisemitic crimes in the city.

“This is a crisis for all New Yorkers,” Lauder told The New York Post. “And Mayor de Blasio needs to understand press releases won’t fix the problem. We need actions, not words. Whatever is being done now clearly isn’t enough.”

“As the elected leader of the city with the largest Jewish population in the US, Mayor de Blasio has a special obligation to take the lead on combating antisemitic violence,” he said. “As Jews here feel more and more vulnerable, how many can believe this mayor considers their safety his priority? There are Holocaust survivors living here who are afraid to walk the streets for fear of being attacked just for being Jews. That is outrageous.”

The New York City Police Department has recorded 170 hate crimes against Jews in 2019 through the first week of October, versus 111 in the same period last year.

Related coverage

October 17, 2019 12:14 pm
0

British Jewish Groups Lament Labour Antisemitism After Veteran MP Ellman Resigns Over Issue

British Jewish groups weighed in on Thursday after a veteran Labour party MP announced her resignation from the party, citing...

On Friday night in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, occupants of a car threw eggs at two Jewish men walking in the area. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

A day later, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, a Jewish man was slapped in the face and called a “dirty Jew” by a man riding a bicycle. The victim immediately reported the incident at a local police precinct, and police said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio said, “There is no place for hate in New York City,” adding that City Hall works with the Jewish community and NYPD to keep all New Yorkers safe.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.