Wednesday, October 30th | 1 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mother of Israeli-American Woman Imprisoned in Russia: ‘They’re Trying to Break Her’

‘I Had to Face a Whole Clique Every Day’: Berlin Jewish High School Students Tell German Justice Minister of Rampant Antisemitic Bullying

US, Gulf Countries Impose Joint Iran-Related Sanctions on 25 Targets

Israeli Library Management Company Ex Libris Seals 10 Million Euro Deal With German Academic Consortium

Iran, Russia Take Aim at US Military Presence Near Syrian Oilfields

With $2.24 Billion in Funding in a Single Quarter, Israeli Tech Companies Set a Six-Year Record

US Senior Diplomat Slams Egypt’s Treatment of Journalist

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Main Backers Agree to Oust Him

WhatsApp Sues Israel’s NSO for Allegedly Helping Spies Hack Phones Around the World

New Report on Antisemitism at Columbia University, Barnard Points to a ‘Hotbed for Hate’

October 30, 2019 9:46 am
0

Israeli Fighters Down UAV Over Gaza

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet releases flares during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim Air Base in southern Israel, Dec. 29, 2016. Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Israeli fighter jets were scrambled late Tuesday afternoon to intercept an unauthorized Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) over the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported.

The interception was ordered because the UAV was flying at the very unusual altitude of four kilometers (some 12,000 feet).

Tuesday’s drone interception was not the first such incident. On Oct. 17, military personnel intercepted a drone en route to Israeli airspace from Gaza before it crossed the border fence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.