Israeli Fighters Down UAV Over Gaza

JNS.org – Israeli fighter jets were scrambled late Tuesday afternoon to intercept an unauthorized Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) over the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported.

The interception was ordered because the UAV was flying at the very unusual altitude of four kilometers (some 12,000 feet).

Tuesday’s drone interception was not the first such incident. On Oct. 17, military personnel intercepted a drone en route to Israeli airspace from Gaza before it crossed the border fence.