Monday, November 4th | 7 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Alleged White Supremacist Arrested Over Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

Hamas Leader Threatens Gantz: We’ll ‘Make You Curse the Day You Were Born’

US Targets Iranian Top Leader’s Inner Circle With New Sanctions

Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

Israel-Based Playtika Leases Two New Offices, Plans to Expand With 100 New Hires

Revealed: UK Labour Party Candidate Said She Would Celebrate Deaths of Blair, Bush and Netanyahu; Slandered Pro-Israel Students

Deutsche Telekom, Israeli Online Insurer Lemonade Battle Over the Color Pink

Angered by Onslaught in Northern Syria, Iraqi Kurds Push for Boycott of Turkish Goods

German Far-Right Leader Stirs Controversy With Antisemitic ‘Judas’ Tweet Aimed at Popular Musician

Netanyahu: Arab Countries Now See Israel as an ‘Indispensable Ally’ Against Iran

November 4, 2019 4:56 pm
0

Alleged White Supremacist Arrested Over Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Police tape lines a sidewalk in front of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting attack there. Photo: Reuters / Alan Freed.

A 27-year-old alleged white supremacist was arrested by US federal authorities over the weekend and has been charged with plotting to blow up a synagogue in Colorado.

Richard Holzer was brought into custody at a motel on Friday night shortly after he examined inert explosive devices presented to him by undercover agents.

Holzer’s target was said to be Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado.

According to court documents, Holzer talked about killing Jews in online forums and shared photos of himself with weapons next to white supremacist symbols.

Related coverage

November 4, 2019 3:56 pm
0

Prominent Alt-Right Leader’s Antisemitic, Racist Rant Caught on Tape: ‘Little F***ing Kikes!’

One of the leaders of the American alt-right movement has been caught on tape spewing antisemitic and racial slurs in...

“I want something that tells them they are not welcome in this town,” Holzer was quoted as saying.

The arrest of Holzer took place shortly after the one-year anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, in which 11 Jewish worshipers were murdered.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.