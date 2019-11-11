Monday, November 11th | 13 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Lauds Greece for Adopting IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

‘The Difference Now Is That We Have the State of Israel’: German Jewish Leader Describes Growing Unease With Threat from Neo-Nazis, Islamists

Amazon Launches Operations in Hebrew on Chinese Singles Day

Thailand’s Navy Purchases Israeli Counter-Drone System

GOP Presidential Primary Challenger Joe Walsh Vows to be ‘More Pro-Israel’ Than Trump

Will the Loaded, Long-Distance Relationship Between Russia and Israel Last?

Bennett to Be Sworn in as Israel’s Defense Minister on Tuesday

3 Police Officers, 15 Locals Wounded During Arrest Operation in Yitzhar

Oman Urges Dialogue With Iran, Stays Neutral in Regional Tensions

Greece Endorses Universal Definition of Antisemitism

November 11, 2019 10:58 am
0

3 Police Officers, 15 Locals Wounded During Arrest Operation in Yitzhar

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Border Police are seen near the illegal “Komi Ori” outpost near Yitzhar in the West Bank, on Oct. 24, 2019. Photo: Sraya Diamant/Flash90.

JNS.org – Three police officers and some 15 demonstrators were wounded during a police raid in the Judea and Samaria town of Yitzhar on Sunday night.

“Dozens of young men rioted and used severe violence, including throwing rocks, paint bottles and other objects” at officers, the Israel Police said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel. In addition to the injuries suffered by the officers, several police vehicles were also damaged, according to the statement.

Security forces had entered Yitzhar to arrest Neriah Zarog, 21, who was wanted for disobeying an administrative order issued in September barring him from the area for three months. Area residents have clashed with Palestinians and Israeli troops several times in the past.

Upon entering Zarog’s house, security forces found him chained to “a heavy metal object,” according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster. Police used power tools to cut him free and placed him under arrest, according to the report.

Related coverage

November 11, 2019 11:25 am
0

Amazon Launches Operations in Hebrew on Chinese Singles Day

CTech - E-commerce giant Amazon officially launched its service in Hebrew on Monday, choosing the same date as Chinese Singles...

During the raid, several hundred locals reportedly gathered and clashes broke out.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in response to the incident, calling for “the law to be respected and for an immediate halt to violence against security forces.” Violations of the law, he said, will not be tolerated and IDF soldiers and Border Police officers “must be allowed to carry out their work.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.