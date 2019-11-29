Friday, November 29th | 1 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Rioter Killed in Renewed Gaza Border Unrest

London Man Jailed for ‘Vile’ Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Women

Israeli Diplomats Celebrate 72nd Anniversary of UN Decision That Led to Jewish State’s Founding

Jewish Practice in Europe ‘Severely Under Threat,’ Prominent Rabbi Warns

Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead by Police on London Bridge After Stabbing Several People

Despite Killer’s Admission of Guilt, Criminal Trial for Antisemitic Murder of French Jewish Woman Remains in Doubt

Truth-Telling to Advance Peace

Arab-Israeli Progress: Grateful for a Ray of Light

We Must Stop Yeshivas From Robbing Our Children of a Secular Education

Parshat Toldot: Love Heals the Lover and the Loved

November 29, 2019 1:36 pm
0

London Man Jailed for ‘Vile’ Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Women

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Sam Hemmati was jailed in London for subjecting Jewish women to ‘vile’ abuse. Photo: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

A 20-year-old man from London was jailed on Thursday after he admitted to stalking and harassing Jewish women.

Sam Hemmati targeted a number of Jewish victims and bombarded them with antisemitic messages across several different social media platforms, local news outlet the Ilford Recorder reported on Friday.

Between September 2018 and March of this year, Hemmati stalked and harassed a total of eight women.

In a number of the communications, Hemmati sent the victims sexually-explicit material. He also made offensive comments, including making reference to the Holocaust.

Related coverage

November 29, 2019 12:28 pm
0

Jewish Practice in Europe ‘Severely Under Threat,’ Prominent Rabbi Warns

Jewish practice in Europe is “severely under threat,” a prominent rabbi from the continent warned this week. “The continued efforts made...

He repeatedly contacted the women — whom he had found via social networks — even after being asked to stop.

Police Inspector Jason Scrivener who led the investigation said: “The nature of Hemmati’s online communications can only be described as vile.”

Scrivener said that Hemmati “took pleasure in hounding his innocent victims using online channels, subjecting them to the most horrendous vitriol about their religion.”

Hemmati was sentenced to three years in prison for all of the offenses at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Thursday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.