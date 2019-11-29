London Man Jailed for ‘Vile’ Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Women

A 20-year-old man from London was jailed on Thursday after he admitted to stalking and harassing Jewish women.

Sam Hemmati targeted a number of Jewish victims and bombarded them with antisemitic messages across several different social media platforms, local news outlet the Ilford Recorder reported on Friday.

Between September 2018 and March of this year, Hemmati stalked and harassed a total of eight women.

In a number of the communications, Hemmati sent the victims sexually-explicit material. He also made offensive comments, including making reference to the Holocaust.

He repeatedly contacted the women — whom he had found via social networks — even after being asked to stop.

Police Inspector Jason Scrivener who led the investigation said: “The nature of Hemmati’s online communications can only be described as vile.”

Scrivener said that Hemmati “took pleasure in hounding his innocent victims using online channels, subjecting them to the most horrendous vitriol about their religion.”

Hemmati was sentenced to three years in prison for all of the offenses at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Thursday.