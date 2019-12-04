Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019 10:14 am
UK, France, Germany, Turkey Say Attacks on Civilians in Syria Must End

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, Dec. 3, 2019. Photo: Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters.

All attacks against Syrian civilians, including in the rebel-held area of Idlib, must end, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Turkey agreed on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in London.

“The leaders said they would work to create the conditions for the safe, voluntary and sustainable return of refugees and that the fight must be continued against terrorism in all its forms,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement.

Johnson, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said they supported UN Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, in efforts to move forward with a Libyan-owned political process to end conflict in the country.

