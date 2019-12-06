Gal Gadot’s Production Company to Adapt Israeli Series ‘Queens’ for US

JNS.org – The production company started by Israeli actress Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano is developing a US version of hit Israeli television series “Queens.”

Pilot Wave is creating the adaptation with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel, the companies announced on Tuesday.

“Queens,” which was the most-watched series on Israel’s HOT network last year, is about the women of the Malka family who, after their men are murdered by a rival crime organization, come together to take over the family business.

Gadot and Varsano will serve as executive producers on the show’s US version together with others from HOT, Endemol Shine Israel and Endemol Shine North America. They hope to release it in the market early next year.

