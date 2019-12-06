Gal Gadot’s Production Company to Adapt Israeli Series ‘Queens’ for US

Gal Gadot. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
JNS.org – The production company started by Israeli actress Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano is developing a US version of hit Israeli television series “Queens.”
Pilot Wave is creating the adaptation with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel, the companies announced on Tuesday.
“Queens,” which was the most-watched series on Israel’s HOT network last year, is about the women of the Malka family who, after their men are murdered by a rival crime organization, come together to take over the family business.
Gadot and Varsano will serve as executive producers on the show’s US version together with others from HOT, Endemol Shine Israel and Endemol Shine North America. They hope to release it in the market early next year.
Related coverage
December 6, 2019 1:16 pm
A teaser trailer for Marvel's new film "Black Widow," starring Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, was released...
“Watching these women make bold decisions, hilarious mistakes and learn to lean on one another set against a thriller backdrop, gives this show such a unique spirit that we all fell in love with it immediately,” said Sharon Levy from Endemol Shine North America in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see a series that treats women with a deft complexity, showcasing that our differences are the strengths that unite us.”
Gadot and Varsano added that “it is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society.”
Pilot Wave, launched earlier this year, is already working on several projects, including the Warner Bros. film “Irena Sendler,” which will star Gadot as the Polish Underground leader who helped care for and save 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto.