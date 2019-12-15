Monday, December 16th | 18 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jersey City Mayor Says Real Target of Antisemitic Shooting May Have Been Yeshiva With 50 Children

Top French Jewish Organization Rips Far-Left Party Leader Mélenchon After Politician Says Corbyn Should Not Have Apologized for Antisemitism

Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Agency Helps Bust Islamic State Terrorist Cell in Denmark

A Silicon Chip Developed in Israel Powers Cisco’s New Router Series

Through Hell or High Water: Five Startups Aiming to Save the Planet by Saving Water

Security Forces Fire Tear Gas, Dozens Wounded in Beirut Protest

Italian City Evacuates 54,000 People to Defuse World War II Bomb

Israeli Leaders Point Fingers at One Another for Taking Country to Third Round of Elections

Israel Defense Ministry: 57,277 IDF Veterans Recognized as Disabled

Gantz Will ‘Consider’ Pardoning Netanyahu If He Quits Politics

December 15, 2019 10:05 pm
0

Jersey City Mayor Says Real Target of Antisemitic Shooting May Have Been Yeshiva With 50 Children

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A still image from surveillance footage showing the start of the deadly shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

The killers of four people in the attack on a kosher market in Jersey City on Tuesday were likely targeting a yeshiva next door that was filled with children, the town’s mayor said late last week.

“My opinion is that as more info comes out it’ll become increasingly clear that the target was the 50 children at the Yeshiva attached to that store,” Mayor Steven Fulop, who is Jewish, tweeted.

“We will never know 100% but the doorway to the yeshiva was 3 feet away + it seems [the attacker] goes in that direction 1st,” he added.

The two killers, a man and a woman connected to the Black Hebrew Israelites group, which sometimes traffics in antisemitism, murdered Detective Joseph Seals and then moved on to the kosher market, where they killed three others — Mindy Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

The area in which the shooting took place is home to a large community of Orthodox Jews.

In a CNN interview, Fulop repeated his analysis of the attack, saying, “I think one can assume [the yeshiva] was the intended target, so this could have been much much worse.”

Echoing the consensus among law enforcement officials, Fulop said of the attack, “It was no question a hate crime, no question rooted in antisemitism.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.