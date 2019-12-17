Tuesday, December 17th | 19 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US State Department Task Force Meets on Countering Hezbollah Activities

Belgian Politicians Are ‘Unfortunately’ Indifferent to Rising Antisemitism, Israeli Envoy in Brussels Declares

With Regulatory Approval at Hand, Streaming of Natural Gas From Israel to Egypt Will Begin in Two Weeks

Intel Has AI on Its Sights and Israel’s Habana Labs Can Help It Hit the Mark

Top UK Jewish Group Demands Action on Antisemitic Conduct of Five Newly-Elected MPs

New Report Exposes How BDS Movement Uses Veil of Social Justice to Spread Jew-Hatred

Forbes Names Tel Aviv 2nd-Best City to Visit in 2020

Stephen Harper Nominated to Have a Jerusalem Street Named After Him

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Back’: Israeli Student Lihi Aharon Stands Up to Antisemitic Assailant on New York Subway

Ben & Jerry’s Contemplates New Flavor Inspired by Third Israeli Election

December 17, 2019 10:52 am
0

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Fight Back’: Israeli Student Lihi Aharon Stands Up to Antisemitic Assailant on New York Subway

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Lihi Aharon was left with a facial scar after she successfully fought off an antisemitic assailant on the New York subway. Photo: Screenshot.

“Do not be afraid to step up and do not be afraid to return the fight,” was the message of a young Israeli woman living in New York who was verbally and physically attacked on the subway by an antisemitic fellow passenger this week.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Israeli student Lihi Aharon explained that once she boarded the train, she asked the female passenger to remove her belongings from the adjacent empty seat so she could sit down. However, the woman refused and Aharon found another seat next to a man who happened to be wearing a kippah. The woman then directed a volley of antisemitic abuse at the Jewish man.

Much of the woman’s expletive-laden tirade was captured by Aharon on her camera phone. In an attempt to stop Aharon from filming the abuse, the woman lashed out at her and grabbed her camera. In the ensuing melee, Aharon’s face was badly scratched, leaving her with a deep scar. Nevertheless, she fought back, and the woman was arrested by police at the next station.

Along with the stream of insults, the woman expressed joy at last week’s gun attack on a kosher market in Jersey City, emphasizing that she wished that all Jews would share the same fate. She also repeatedly used the Islamic religious phrase “Allahu akhbar” as she sniped at Aharon and the Jewish man alongside her.

Pointing to the scar on her face at the end of the video, Aharon said she wore it proudly. “I stood up for my people and my country,” she declared.

Watch Lihi Aharon fight back against an antisemite on the New York subway (warning: contains strong language and antisemitic, homophobic and racist epithets):

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.