Israel’s Foreign Minister Warns Iran Not to ‘Drag Us Into’ Iraq Crisis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said on Tuesday that the Tehran regime should not try to drag Israel into the crisis surrounding the violent riots outside the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad by a pro-Iran mob.

If it did so, he warned, “We will respond powerfully.”

“From Israel’s perspective,” Katz said, according to Israeli news site Mako, “if Iran tries to drag us into this, beyond demonstrators screaming, ‘Death to Israel,’ we will respond powerfully. I advise Iran not to test our patience.”

“This is a dramatic development,” Katz said of the unrest, adding that Iran had a “mistaken understanding of the essence of the American superpower.”

“When the US decides to react, they do it powerfully,” he asserted. “They’ve proved that historically.”

“Not just the secretary of state, but also President [Donald] Trump said that this attack on the embassy was carried out by Iran and it will be answered,” Katz noted.