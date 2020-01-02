Palestinians in Search of an Identity

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, entering the 15th year of his four-year term, delights in identifying biblical Canaanites as the ancestors of the Palestinian people. Stoking his fantasy of Palestinians as the rightful possessors of the Land of Israel, he eradicates the history of the Jewish people in their biblical homeland and demonizes Israelis as intruders in “Palestine.”

Among a historian’s darker pleasures is the discovery of an imagined past by professional colleagues with an ideological axe to grind. So it was, during random scrutiny of my home library for books about Zionism, Israel and Palestinians, that I rediscovered Baruch Kimmerling and Joel Migdal’s The Palestinian People: A History (1994). Kimmerling, a sociologist on the Israeli far-Left, saw Israel as a colonial occupier; Migdal was an American professor of international studies. Harvard University Press touted their book as “an authoritative account of the history of the Palestinian people.”

According to Palestinian historiography, Kimmerling and Migdal noted, the Palestinians’ “solidarity and cohesion” as a people dates back to the “ancient Fertile Crescent,” with the Canaanites as their ancestors. But they surely knew that Israeli historians, citing a lack of any evidence to support that claim, had concluded that “no self-identified Palestinian people ever existed” until “the Arabs of the area were challenged by Zionism and Jewish settlement.”

Forced to choose between these competing narratives, or contrive their own, Kimmerling and Migdal embraced the Palestinian claim that “the origins of a self-conscious … Palestinian people pre-date Zionism.” Palestinian “national identity,” they wrote, “has been created — invented and elaborated — over the course of the last two centuries,” decades before Theodor Herzl called for the revival of a Jewish state in the biblical homeland of the Jewish people and the birth of modern Zionism.

Attempting, without a shred of supporting evidence, to locate the origins of Palestinian nationalism in the 1830s, they cited a local pasha, lacking any discernible identification with a (non-existent) Palestinian people, who led a revolt against their Egyptian ruler. Contradicting themselves, they acknowledged that as late as 1929 — amid Arab riots that destroyed the millennia-old Hebron Jewish community — there was an “Arab,” but not yet a “Palestinian,” nation. Its leaders were “still trying to instill a sense of national consciousness in their communities.”