Sunday, January 12th | 15 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Media Video Shows Iranian University Students Refusing to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Contrary to Popular Belief, Many US Jews Support Trump

Qatar Emir in Iran, Calls for Regional De-Escalation at ‘Sensitive’ Time

Israel’s Deficit to Reach Four Percent Without Tax Hikes, Spending Cuts: Finance Ministry

Israeli Education Minister Implies Homosexuality Is Unnatural

Protests Erupt Again in Iran After Military Admits It Hit Plane

From the US Army to Marriage in Israel: The Legal Status of DNA Testing Kits

Technion Researcher Seeks to Cure Cancer, and a Shrimp Plague

Israel Said to be Concerned About Secret ICC Arrest Warrants

Pro-Israel Students at Conference Gain Knowledge, Confidence in Combating Hate on Campus

January 12, 2020 10:18 am
0

Total of 2.3 Million People Visited Auschwitz in 2019, Setting New Record

avatar by JNS.org

The entrance to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A record 2.32 million people visited the sites of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz and Auschwitz II-Birkenau in Poland last year, the Auschwitz Memorial announced on Tuesday.

That number is about 170,000 more than in 2018, which also broke previous records.

Some 81 percent of last year’s visitors learned about the camp’s history with one of the museum’s 340 guides, who conduct tours in 21 languages. More than 14,000 people in organized groups visited the sites as part of study visits, which is approximately a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year.

According to data in the online reservation system, in 2019, the memorial was visited by at least 396,000 visitors from Poland, 200,000 from Great Britain, 120,000 from the United States, 104,000 from Italy, 73,000 from Germany, 70,000 from Spain, 67,000 from France, 59,000 from Israel, 42,000 from Ireland and 40,000 from Sweden.

Related coverage

January 12, 2020 2:46 pm
0

Social Media Video Shows Iranian University Students Refusing to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Video emerged on Sunday of students at Beheshti University of Tehran refusing to trample on American and Israeli flags as...

“However, [the] data [is] not complete because in relation to the 730,000 visitors who came to the memorial in international groups, the organizers of the trips did not declare a particular country,” said Andrzej Kacorzyk, director of the International Center for Education about Auschwitz and the Holocaust. “Consequently, we are undertaking actions aimed at making the statistical data more detailed through the electronic system for booking entry cards.”

The museum added that as many as 900,000 users follow its account on Twitter, and more than 300,000 use the museum’s profile on Facebook with 80,000 on Instagram.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.